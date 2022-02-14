Azuki (AZUKI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $50,880.00

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last week, Azuki has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $317,579.81 and approximately $50,880.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

