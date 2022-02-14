B-cube.ai Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (BCUBE)

B-cube.ai (CURRENCY:BCUBE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. One B-cube.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. B-cube.ai has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $67,834.00 worth of B-cube.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, B-cube.ai has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00044040 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,933.91 or 0.06887289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,665.38 or 1.00155961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00049148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00049004 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006308 BTC.

B-cube.ai Profile

B-cube.ai’s total supply is 49,838,663 coins and its circulating supply is 8,900,837 coins. B-cube.ai’s official Twitter account is @Bcubeai

B-cube.ai Coin Trading

