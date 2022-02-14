Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP):

2/7/2022 – Ballard Power Systems was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

1/26/2022 – Ballard Power Systems is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Ballard Power Systems is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/24/2022 – Ballard Power Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

1/24/2022 – Ballard Power Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $18.00 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Ballard Power Systems is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Ballard Power Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

Shares of BLDP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.28. 4,989,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,088,544. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

