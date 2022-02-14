Balyasny Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 165,471 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $6,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $22.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 2.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

