Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 117.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,078 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 113,680 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Summit Materials worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 301.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 22,534 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $34.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.76. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

