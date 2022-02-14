Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $8.29 Million Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 899.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 120,574 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Moelis & Company worth $8,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,094 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moelis & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Shares of MC opened at $51.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average of $63.13. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

