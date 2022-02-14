Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,819 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Graham worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 3.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jack A. Markell acquired 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $570.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHC stock opened at $596.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $598.65. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $547.75 and a 1 year high of $685.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $1.58 dividend. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Graham’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

