Banano Price Reaches $0.0117 on Exchanges (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. Banano has a market cap of $15.42 million and $69,716.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Banano has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001875 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00043987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,875 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,061,332 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.