Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Short Interest Down 38.8% in January

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the January 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of BBDO opened at $3.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $4.86.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.
About Banco Bradesco
Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.
