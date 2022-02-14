Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.150-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:TBBK traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.18. 9,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,955. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $33.36.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,495,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,164,000 after acquiring an additional 148,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 996,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,226,000 after buying an additional 60,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after buying an additional 27,411 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 13,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.