Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.150-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
TBBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.
NASDAQ:TBBK traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.18. 9,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,955. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $33.36.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,495,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,164,000 after acquiring an additional 148,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 996,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,226,000 after buying an additional 60,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after buying an additional 27,411 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 13,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.
Bancorp Company Profile
The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.
