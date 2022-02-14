Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.75 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Shares of NTB stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.46. The company had a trading volume of 131,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,928. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.79. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $41.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 20,623 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

