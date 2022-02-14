Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.75 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.
Shares of NTB stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.46. The company had a trading volume of 131,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,928. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.79. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $41.65.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.