Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU) Short Interest Up 73.9% in January

Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 73.9% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNNRU. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Banner Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,761,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,760,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,761,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,828,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,213,000.

Get Banner Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Banner Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,542. Banner Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.03.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.