Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Trading Down 4.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) were down 4.3% during trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $12.00. The stock traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 11,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,350,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BARK. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bark & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

Get Bark & Co alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bark & Co during the 3rd quarter worth $14,554,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Bark & Co during the 2nd quarter worth $738,000. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in Bark & Co during the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Bark & Co during the 4th quarter worth $684,000. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Bark & Co will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Bark & Co Company Profile (NYSE:BARK)

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bark & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bark & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.