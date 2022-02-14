Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.46.

ABX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill acquired 60,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$25.95 per share, with a total value of C$1,557,467.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,414,241.50.

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$26.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.34. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$22.30 and a 1 year high of C$30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

