Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.280-$2.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.03 billion-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.53.

BBWI traded down $1.39 on Monday, hitting $55.96. 56,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,389,276. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.11.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

