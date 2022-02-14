Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) shares rose 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.20 and last traded at $67.89. Approximately 33,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,082,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.21.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.03 and a 200-day moving average of $86.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 139.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

