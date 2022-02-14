Beefy.Finance Market Cap Hits $87.76 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.07 or 0.00188329 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00024735 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.37 or 0.00447776 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00058425 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007788 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

