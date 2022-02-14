Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Short Interest Update

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.

Shares of Bénéteau stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50. Bénéteau has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Get Bénéteau alerts:

About Bénéteau

BÃ©nÃ©teau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, CNB, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; leisure homes under IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names, as well as services under bandofbaots.com, a community services platform; and lease purchase, credit, and insurance under SGB Finance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bénéteau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bénéteau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.