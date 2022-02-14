Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 30,575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 178,907 shares.The stock last traded at $14.36 and had previously closed at $13.96.
BWMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.
The stock has a market cap of $517.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02.
Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWMX)
Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Betterware de Mexico (BWMX)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.