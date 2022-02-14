Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 30,575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 178,907 shares.The stock last traded at $14.36 and had previously closed at $13.96.

BWMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Betterware de Mexico alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $517.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 11.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in Betterware de Mexico by 49.3% during the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 34,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its position in Betterware de Mexico by 48.5% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 20,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 42.0% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.