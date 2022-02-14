Beyond Finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.29 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 14th. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00043939 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,916.74 or 0.06860462 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,525.35 or 1.00023875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00047361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00047962 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006309 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

