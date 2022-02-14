Bezant (BZNT) Trading Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Bezant has a market cap of $813,787.91 and approximately $13.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BZNT is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

