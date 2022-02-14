Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.44.

Several analysts have recently commented on BCYC shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $48.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $62.08.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,279,000. 53.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

