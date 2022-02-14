Big Data Protocol (BDP) Price Reaches $0.0812 on Exchanges

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0812 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and $487,084.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Big Data Protocol

Big Data Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 39,632,856 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

