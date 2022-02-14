Binemon (BIN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $10.44 Million

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Binemon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Binemon has a total market cap of $6.42 million and approximately $10.44 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Binemon has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00043939 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,916.74 or 0.06860462 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,525.35 or 1.00023875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00047361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00047962 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Binemon's total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

