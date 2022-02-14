Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Down 38.2% in January

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 821,500 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the January 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 15.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Biofrontera stock opened at $3.43 on Monday. Biofrontera has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $14.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.79.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million. Research analysts anticipate that Biofrontera will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Biofrontera in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biofrontera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Biofrontera in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biofrontera stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Biofrontera at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera Inc is a biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on the fields of photodynamic therapy and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products focus on the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

