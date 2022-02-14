Biogen (BIIB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) recently:

2/7/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $335.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $227.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $244.00 to $217.00. They now have a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $375.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $350.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $245.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $195.00 to $185.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $258.00 to $224.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Biogen was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $238.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $260.00.

2/4/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $284.00 to $235.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $244.00 to $235.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $292.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $344.00 to $304.00.

1/24/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $325.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $280.00 to $244.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $363.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $452.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $275.00 to $245.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Biogen was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $202.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $290.00.

1/12/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $270.00 to $207.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $249.00 to $195.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Biogen was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $216.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $362.00.

1/11/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $386.00 to $328.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $502.00 to $343.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $440.00 to $363.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2022 – Biogen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $258.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $390.00 to $335.00.

12/30/2021 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $284.00.

12/23/2021 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $295.00 to $275.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/22/2021 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $390.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/22/2021 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to $502.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2021 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $324.00 to $276.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/21/2021 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $296.00 to $258.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $450.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $214.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,073. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.29 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

