Biogen (BIIB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) recently:
- 2/7/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $335.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2022 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $227.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $244.00 to $217.00. They now have a “peer perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $375.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $350.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $245.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $195.00 to $185.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $258.00 to $224.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2022 – Biogen was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $238.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $260.00.
- 2/4/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $284.00 to $235.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $244.00 to $235.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $292.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $344.00 to $304.00.
- 1/24/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $325.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $280.00 to $244.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/18/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $363.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/18/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $452.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $275.00 to $245.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2022 – Biogen was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $202.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $290.00.
- 1/12/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $270.00 to $207.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $249.00 to $195.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2022 – Biogen was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $216.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $362.00.
- 1/11/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $386.00 to $328.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/10/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $502.00 to $343.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $440.00 to $363.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/3/2022 – Biogen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $258.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/3/2022 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $390.00 to $335.00.
- 12/30/2021 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $284.00.
- 12/23/2021 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $295.00 to $275.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/22/2021 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $390.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/22/2021 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to $502.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/21/2021 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $324.00 to $276.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/21/2021 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $296.00 to $258.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/20/2021 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $450.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of BIIB stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $214.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,073. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.29 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
