BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $366.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 134.45% from the company’s current price.

BNTX has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.80.

Shares of BNTX traded down $14.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.11. The company had a trading volume of 63,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,958. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of -0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioNTech has a one year low of $90.29 and a one year high of $464.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.52.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

