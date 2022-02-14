BioPassport Token (BIOT) Reaches Market Cap of $52.31 Million

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, BioPassport Token has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. BioPassport Token has a total market capitalization of $52.31 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00037637 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00105334 BTC.

About BioPassport Token

BioPassport Token (BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

