Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Bioqual, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) shares were down 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $87.50 and last traded at $87.50. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.59. The company has a market capitalization of $78.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of -0.30.

Bioqual Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BIOQ)

Bioqual, Inc engages in the provision and development of medical research and consulting services to commercial clients and government laboratories. It focuses on animal models of human diseases including COVID-19, Zika, AIDS, Influenza, RSV, Malaria, and other infectious disease areas. The company was founded by John C.

