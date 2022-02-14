BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.10

Shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 69597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 102.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.96.

Get BioRestorative Therapies alerts:

About BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company’s two core programs are related to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100 is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow and intended for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.