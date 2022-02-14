BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.10

Shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 69597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 102.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.96.
About BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioRestorative Therapies (BRTXQ)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.