BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Tops One Day Volume of $70,703.00

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One BitCapitalVendor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $185,986.20 and approximately $70,703.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00037424 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00105203 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BCV is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

BitCapitalVendor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

