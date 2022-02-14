bitCNY Market Capitalization Achieves $4.43 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and $317,459.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00044064 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.57 or 0.06926870 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,616.31 or 1.00154998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00048232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00048351 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006173 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

