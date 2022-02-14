Bitcoin SV Market Cap Reaches $1.78 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $93.68 or 0.00220299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and approximately $86.48 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,524.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $329.88 or 0.00775745 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00022294 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,979,464 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

