BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) rose 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 8,492 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 39,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded BK Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 million, a P/E ratio of -240.76 and a beta of 1.34.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from BK Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. BK Technologies’s payout ratio is -1,198.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKTI. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in BK Technologies by 71.0% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 650,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 270,164 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BK Technologies in the second quarter worth $982,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in BK Technologies in the second quarter worth $945,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BK Technologies by 20.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 37,390 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BK Technologies in the third quarter worth $154,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)

BK Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of two-way radio communications equipment. It offers product to the fire, EMS, police, federal, and municipalities agencies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.