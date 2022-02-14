Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE BSM opened at $12.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 370.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSM shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 115.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 22,046 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.