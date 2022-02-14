Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to announce earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Blackbaud posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Blackbaud.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Blackbaud by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the second quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BLKB traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,072. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,619.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $61.20 and a twelve month high of $86.96.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

