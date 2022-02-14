BlackRock Inc. Acquires 138,422 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,813,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Takeda Pharmaceutical worth $29,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 380.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.98 on Monday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TAK. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.