BlackRock Inc. Acquires 543,534 Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,935,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.86% of ZIOPHARM Oncology worth $30,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 348,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,046,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 122,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 940,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 503,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIOP stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $187.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59.

ZIOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.06.

In related news, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 20,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $25,567.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

