BlackRock Inc. Acquires New Shares in Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,353,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,329,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Traeger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOK. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Traeger during the third quarter worth $204,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Traeger during the third quarter worth $108,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Traeger during the third quarter worth $10,537,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth $206,000. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. acquired 3,600 shares of Traeger stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COOK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of COOK opened at $9.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.21. Traeger Inc has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.89 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Traeger Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

