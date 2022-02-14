BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,449,579 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,956 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.54% of Capstar Financial worth $30,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 25.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 29,341 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 62,658 shares during the period. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSTR opened at $21.35 on Monday. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

