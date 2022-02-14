BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 886,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,339 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $29,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 141.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 288.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 200.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 40.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ABB by 49.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 4.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of ABB stock opened at $34.32 on Monday. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.86. The company has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.99. ABB had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

ABB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.12.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.