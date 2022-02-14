BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,550,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.61% of Whole Earth Brands worth $29,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter worth about $53,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FREE shares. Cowen started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

FREE opened at $9.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $352.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.94 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Whole Earth Brands Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

