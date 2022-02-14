BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,647,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.00% of Chindata Group worth $30,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Chindata Group by 217.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

CD stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.18 and a beta of 2.76. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $114.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Chindata Group Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD).

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.