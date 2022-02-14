BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,249,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,214 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.83% of Immunovant worth $28,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 21.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,390,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,409,000 after buying an additional 774,877 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 318.3% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,750,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,644,000 after buying an additional 2,853,958 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 82.3% during the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 903,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 104.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 789,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 11.3% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,273,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,461,000 after purchasing an additional 129,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunovant alerts:

In other news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $222,011.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Immunovant from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $5.46 on Monday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33. The firm has a market cap of $635.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.82.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.