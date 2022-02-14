BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,950,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.99% of Nano Dimension worth $27,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NNDM. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Nano Dimension in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Nano Dimension in the second quarter valued at about $417,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Nano Dimension in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the second quarter worth about $1,113,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 156.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 187,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNDM stock opened at $3.79 on Monday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 1,187.76%. The business had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

