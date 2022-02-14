BlackRock Inc. Buys 411,892 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,769,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,892 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.44% of Velodyne Lidar worth $28,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.82. The company has a market cap of $791.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.89. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $23.42.
About Velodyne Lidar
Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.
