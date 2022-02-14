BlackRock Inc. Buys 411,892 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,769,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,892 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.44% of Velodyne Lidar worth $28,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.82. The company has a market cap of $791.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.89. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $23.42.

Several research firms have commented on VLDR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.