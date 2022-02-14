BlackRock Inc. Buys 422,032 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) by 422.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422,032 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.25% of Xometry worth $30,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth about $160,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xometry alerts:

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $47.02 on Monday. Xometry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $97.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xometry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

In related news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $1,220,449.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Bill Cronin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $2,297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,885 shares of company stock valued at $8,275,411 over the last ninety days.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.