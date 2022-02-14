BlackRock Inc. Buys 91,176 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,193,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,176 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.08% of Tilly’s worth $30,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLYS opened at $13.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.03.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

In other news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $533,064.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,161 shares of company stock worth $1,058,326. Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

