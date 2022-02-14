BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,278,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,140 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.52% of Atomera worth $29,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATOM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atomera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,518,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Atomera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Atomera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,376,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atomera by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 964,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after acquiring an additional 76,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Atomera by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 724,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,732,000 after acquiring an additional 68,725 shares during the last quarter. 30.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATOM opened at $15.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.09 and a quick ratio of 11.09. Atomera Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $365.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

