BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,222,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,440 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.00% of Business First Bancshares worth $28,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. 31.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $80,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,774 shares of company stock valued at $268,375 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

BFST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

BFST stock opened at $26.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $548.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.88. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 25.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

